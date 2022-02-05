 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: A new view of the news

  • 0

There's often a lot more to the news than the printed story. And our new NewsVu feature will help you see that.

Starting today, you'll find QR codes like the one accompanying this piece embedded at the end of many stories in the printed Journal Star throughout our news and sports pages.

Scanning the code on your smartphone will take you directly from the printed story to related videos, photo galleries, documents, graphics and other useful content. We can also use a QR code to take you from the paper to results of a late game or a news story that might update throughout the day.

NewsVu helps us share with you all the new ways we're telling stories. Grab your phone and give it a try now.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News