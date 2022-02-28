Watch Now: A designer's journey: From Comic Con to landing in Lincoln

As she strutted down the runway at the Her Universe Fashion Show for Comic Con in San Diego, Adria Renee remembered her early days in elementary school strutting down the school hallways.

Back then, Renee didn’t carry herself with as much confidence as she does today.

Wearing her mother’s old clothes and clothes from thrift stores back then wasn’t as accepted as it is today.

Being raised by a single mother also didn’t leave much room for new back-to-school clothes for Renee.

“I was kind of ostracized for how I dressed and in that way I ended up leaning into fashion. I stayed true to myself and didn’t give in to any pressure or bullying.”

It was while she was working at Old Navy during community college that she realized the power of fashion.

Renee would spend her days at Old Navy styling co-workers and it was then that she began to realize how much several women tend to minimize their femininity.

She had never thought of that much before since she leaned into hers through fashion at an early age.

But the feelings other women had about their femininity were the same Renee had when it came to her own geekiness.

“I think as women we tend to minimize ourselves because over time people kind of temper our enthusiasm," she said. "You don’t want to look too vain or too frivolous, so we tend to minimize our interests or femininity.”

After community college, she studied social science at San Diego State University, which qualified her to teach high school history, economics and political science.

She also found a way to work fashion into her lesson plans.

“Looking at rationing during World War II, I used actual garments from the period to show how the rationing was put into effect and what we could figure out about society at the time by looking at the clothing,” she said.

Meanwhile, being the first woman of color to win the Her Universe Fashion Show, led her to pursue her masters of arts in the material culture program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

UNL offered her an assistantship position and Renee made the move to the Midwest, which she describes as a bit of a culture shock, but in the best way possible.

Now in her last semester of the graduate program, the self-taught designer is working on her next line, which she calls, “A Woman’s Place is in Resistance.”

The line focuses on women in fandom and fashion as a means of fan expression.

She plans on using Star Wars as a specific case study for her inspiration, looking at how women use fashion to navigate the fandom. Her designs will be similar to some of her previous geek couture work.

Going onto social media platforms and discussing favorite quotes, images and moments with her community is another part of her design process.

“You have to take up space to make space,” Renee says, and that’s why she intends to honor women in fandom through this line.

Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.