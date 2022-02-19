Watch now: 13 teams participate in annual Polar Plunge

Saturday morning's temperatures in the low 20s didn't stop dozens of brave souls from taking a dip in Holmes Lake.

Special Olympics Nebraska held its annual Polar Plunge to help raise money to support Nebraskans with intellectual disabilities who participate in its programs.

“The plunge is an important part of showing support for the things we do at Special Olympics Nebraska," said President and CEO Carolyn Chamberlin. "It’s just a great opportunity for people to do something unique in the middle of the winter when we’ve all been cooped up."

This year, 13 teams, many dressed in costumes, lined up to race into the lake while friends, family and supporters pledged money to the cause. Organizers expected to bring in about $40,000 in donations from the event.

Participants were challenged, but not required, to touch a buoy about 10 feet from shore. Some fully submerged in the water, while others simply dipped in their toes.

Plunge For Roses team member Cameron Neeman braved the cold and took the plunge because he felt it was important.

"I care a lot about the Special Olympics," he said. "It's a great cause and important work."

Neeman, 29, has participated in the Polar Plunge for two years after being encouraged by his co-workers. This year he and his team dressed as horses and Kentucky Derby attendees in intricate hats and outfits.

Other team costumes included sumo wrestlers, Skittles, characters from the musical "Frozen" and "Cat in the Hat."

Special Olympics Nebraska has put on the event for nearly 20 years in Lincoln, and hosts plunges across the state throughout the winter.

While COVID-19 never stopped the Polar Plunge, it has slowed participation, Chamberlin said.

“We got very lucky, because we finished out plunge season in early 2020 probably the weekend before the pandemic hit," Chamberlin said. "Last year we did some different types of smaller plunges and had a much smaller turnout. This year it feels like we’re finally getting back to normal.”

The event was monitored by both the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to ensure participants' safety.

