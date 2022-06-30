 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th!
WATCH LIVE: One person killed when tree falls on house in Country Club Neighborhood, neighbors say

This live video will start momentarily. Lincoln police are expected to debrief on a structure collapse in the Country Club Neighborhood that reportedly killed one person.

One person was reportedly killed when a tree fell on a house in the Country Club Neighborhood and caused a chimney to collapse.

The Lincoln Police Department had been assisting Lincoln Fire and Rescue with what had been described as a structure collapse in the 2700 block of Manse Avenue since 1 p.m.

27th and Manse

The Lincoln Police Department is assisting Lincoln Fire and Rescue with a structure collapse in the 2700 block of Manse Avenue. Neighbors say a tree fell and hit a house.

Officials have not briefed on the incident, but neighbors said they were told an occupant of the house died of their injuries.

Police said 27th Street will be closed from Sheridan to Bradfield Drive for an extended period of time.

Police are asking residents to use an alternate route for safety purposes. 

This is a developing story. Stay with the Journal Star for updates.

