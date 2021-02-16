'Wasn't fun, but it's over now' — Retreating cold takes its toll in Lincoln

It helps to be prepared

Stephanie Farmer, the interim administrator at The Ambassador, a skilled nursing and extended-care facility, Monday saw the news of rolling electrical outages and decided the facility should be prepared.

Good thing she did, because at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, power at the facility at 4405 Normal Blvd. went out for a little more than an hour.

They had no warning.

They did find an LES map showing areas in red that were in an outage and areas marked in orange that soon would be.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t know about the map prior to when it happened,” she said.

The facility has a backup generator, so on Monday, staff checked it to make sure it worked.

“There’s always a chance it won’t kick on, so we tried it yesterday and had people on standby,” she said.

She was especially concerned about 12 patients who use ventilators. As a backup measure, staffers made sure all the portable oxygen tanks were filled and backup batteries on ventilators were working. Because medical records are kept electronically, they printed out all the patients’ medication records so staff would know when to administer medications.