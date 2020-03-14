Was that the biggest snow of the season?

We'll see, but when the official measurement comes in from Saturday morning's snow, it could go down as the biggest storm of the season in Lincoln.

But you probably didn't need your snowblower.

Prior to Saturday, the most snow on a single day this winter in Lincoln was 1.8 inches on Jan. 17. The season total stood at a meager 11.3 inches.

An official snowfall total from the Lincoln Airport wasn't available by mid-morning Saturday, but some cars across the city were covered in 2 or more inches of snow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The snow did not accumulate on streets warmed by weeks of unseasonable temperatures. By mid-morning, Lincoln Police had responded to only three accidents on Saturday.

It's unclear if weather played a role in a fatality crash in Jefferson County on Friday evening. By Saturday morning, most roads in Southeast Nebraska were reported as wet by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The late-winter storm dropped snow across all sections of the state, with 8 inches reported at Chadron State Park in northwest Nebraska, 6.1 inches near Merna in the Nebraska Sandhills, 6 inches near Minden in south-central Nebraska and 4.6 inches reported near Garland just west of Lincoln.

Roads in other areas of the state were listed as partially or completely covered at mid-morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.