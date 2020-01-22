Warmer temperatures, rain give city opportunity to 'do some good' plowing Lincoln's residential streets, Casady says

By 4 p.m., 86 plows were at work in neighborhoods across the city.

"We’ll be able to put some blades on asphalt here, and hopefully be able to do some good in residential areas," Casady said.

Parking bans were not in effect, although crews can do a better job of clearing streets if there are no vehicles.

Wednesday's announcement by the city was welcome news for many after hundreds of people complained about icy residential streets following the snow, freezing rain and flash freeze on Friday.

The city's limited number of material spreaders spent recent days putting gravel down on problem spots, Casady said. But most residential streets remained untreated.

Wednesday's snowfall added up to only about 1 inch in Lincoln, but another 2-3 inches of snow are possible as successive storm systems pass through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will clear by the weekend, with temperatures possibly rebounding to 40 degrees by Sunday.

Since Friday, the city's averaged 56 traffic accidents each day, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

That's double the daily average number of crashes reported in Lincoln from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16.