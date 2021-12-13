Warm, windy Wednesday on tap in Lincoln

Lincoln is likely to set a record high on Wednesday, and the temperature could soar above 70 degrees. But high winds could make the warm weather a little less enjoyable.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 71 in Lincoln, which would shatter the existing record of 64 set in 2002. It also would be the first time since 1939 that the city has topped 70 degrees twice in December.

Part of what's driving the unseasonable weather forecast for Wednesday is a strong storm system moving onshore from the Pacific Ocean. That system is expected to blow into Nebraska on Wednesday, which, in addition to record warmth, is forecast to bring high winds and the chance of thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska is in a high wind watch from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are likely, with gusts of 60-65 mph possible.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the weather service said in a bulletin. "Widespread power outages are possible." The weather service also said travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as semi trucks.