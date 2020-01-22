Warm-up, rain give city opportunity to 'do some good' plowing Lincoln's residential streets, Casady says

City snowplows and contractors embarked on a 12-hour effort Wednesday afternoon to peel icy snowpack off Lincoln's residential streets after vehicles slipped and skidded on them for several days.
Interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said the decision wasn't a change in strategy based on citizen concern but rather a move to capitalize on the conditions.
"Plows would have been useless working on ice that’s frozen solid," Casady said.
Wednesday's warm-up had Casady hopeful for good results from a planned effort to scrape off the slushier snowpack into the late evening hours, he said.
Warmer temperatures and rain softened up the snowpack, and after city crews finished applying anti-icing material to arterial streets and school and bus routes earlier in the day, they turned their attention to residential streets where they plowed with the help of contractors, he said.
"We’ll be able to put some blades on asphalt here, and hopefully be able to do some good in residential areas," he said.
Parking bans were not in effect.
People interested in seeing the city's progress can monitor plow activity on the city's new website, Snowfighting.lincoln.ne.gov.
The map doesn't show city contractors because they lack tracking devices, Casady said.
Wednesday's announcement by the city was welcome news for many after hundreds of people complained to the city about icy residential streets following the snow, freezing rain and flash freeze on Friday.
The city's limited number of materials spreaders spent the days since putting gravel down on problem spots, Casady said.
Forecasts calling for temperatures in the low 30s the next few days had Casady cautious but optimistic some good could be done on residential streets.
Another 1-2 inches of snow are possible Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, with a wintry mix possible Friday. The weekend looks to be clear.
Since Jan. 17, the city's averaged 56 traffic accidents each day, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
That's double the daily average number of crashes reported in Lincoln from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16.
City officials have been imploring people to drive slowly and cautiously.
Casady defended the city's handling of street maintenance since last week's storm, saying the city simply lacked the time and resources to treat all streets the same.
He contends that prioritizing the city's main thoroughfares and bus and school routes kept them dry and navigable and was a "monumental effort."
Treating all the streets the same in snow fighting operations would require doubling the equipment, staffing and the city's $4 million operations budget, and the logistics of that can't be done immediately, he said.
"I’m sorry that we have not met people's expectations, but we do not control the weather," Casady said.
"Can you imagine if the arterials had been in the same condition as the residentials?"
