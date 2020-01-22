Warm-up, rain give city opportunity to 'do some good' plowing Lincoln's residential streets, Casady says

City snowplows and contractors embarked on a 12-hour effort Wednesday afternoon to peel icy snowpack off Lincoln's residential streets after vehicles slipped and skidded on them for several days.

Interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said the decision wasn't a change in strategy based on citizen concern but rather a move to capitalize on the conditions.

"Plows would have been useless working on ice that’s frozen solid," Casady said.

Wednesday's warm-up had Casady hopeful for good results from a planned effort to scrape off the slushier snowpack into the late evening hours, he said.

Warmer temperatures and rain softened up the snowpack, and after city crews finished applying anti-icing material to arterial streets and school and bus routes earlier in the day, they turned their attention to residential streets where they plowed with the help of contractors, he said.

"We’ll be able to put some blades on asphalt here, and hopefully be able to do some good in residential areas," he said.

Parking bans were not in effect.