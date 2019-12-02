Warm, snow-free week on tap for Lincoln and Nebraska

After a rough holiday weekend, Nebraska is in for a weather treat this week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting above-average temperatures and no chances of snow for the next several days.

That comes after a week that included more than a foot of snow falling in some areas of the Panhandle and Sandhills and high winds that led to several road closures.

Interstate 80 was closed at times, including a stretch between York and Kearney on Tuesday and from Kearney to the Wyoming border over the weekend. Several other highways were closed at various times last week, mostly in the Panhandle.

By late Sunday morning, all roads closed by winter weather in Nebraska had reopened.

There still were some local travel effects related to air travel as of Monday. The Lincoln Airport's website showed one flight to Chicago was canceled. Eppley Airfield in Omaha also had one flight cancellation listed on its website, an evening flight to Newark, New Jersey, as well as a few delays.