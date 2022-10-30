 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warhorse reopened after temporary shutdown following 3 employees complaining of illness

  • Updated
Warhourse

The Warhorse Casino was cleared Sunday morning after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

 Matt Olberding, Lincoln Journal Star

Warhorse Casino was cleared Sunday morning as emergency crews checked for a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Upon checking the entire facility, no carbon monoxide leak was found, said Lynne McNally, the casino's spokesperson.

The casino was reopened for business by 11:15 a.m.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the temporary casino at Lincoln Race Course near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road just after 10 a.m. after three casino employees complained of illness.

McNally said the casino was cleared of all people while the facility was thoroughly checked. 

The employees are fine, she added.

