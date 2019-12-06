Wanted: Winter weather clothing for the Pine Ridge reservation

The women, children and — don’t forget — the men of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation could use your help staying warm this winter.

And volunteers at the Lincoln Indian Center will help you help them, with a cold-weather clothing and cash donation drive that continues through Dec. 15.

“I see kids running round in sweatshirts in the cold on the reservation,” said Kevin Abourezk, the center’s board vice chairman. “They don’t go to school if they don’t have anything warm to wear; their parents keep them home. That’s how dire it is.”

Organizers hope to fill two pickups and two trailers with coats, gloves and hats and send them seven hours north, to the Nebraska-South Dakota border, to help the thousands of Lakota who will need them this winter.

Similar drives often yield clothing for women and children, but Abourezk asked that donors also think about the need to collect men’s winter coats, sizes large and up.

“They don’t get enough of that. There’s homeless men freezing to death.”

There are two ways to help:

