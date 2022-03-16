Wanted: A photo to put a face to the name of a fallen Lincoln soldier

Every two years, the names on the white-marble graves at the tree-lined Netherlands American Cemetery are joined, for a few days, by their faces.

Dutch volunteers plant photos of the U.S. service members alongside their graves, and at the base of the monuments memorializing those missing in action, to pay tribute to the soldiers who died liberating their country.

The collection and display of photos started as a way to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, said Sebastiaan Vonk, who launched the effort.

“We felt that putting the photos out there would highlight the soldiers as individuals, all equally worthy of our respect.”

They don’t have all of the photos, but they’re getting closer.

Since De Gezichten van Margraten — the Faces of Margraten — started in 2015, volunteers there and in the U.S. have helped the project collect more than 8,400 photos for the cemetery’s 10,000 graves and names on the Walls of the Missing.

And of the 102 Nebraskans buried there, they’ve gathered pictures of 101.

But they can’t find a photo of Dorral Bundy Elliott.

The 29-year-old was killed in 1945, three years after enlisting in Lincoln.

Scott Rayl, a Virginia-based volunteer, has found hundreds of photos — working with VFWs and Legions, tracking down family members — for Margraten and other U.S. cemeteries in Europe, he said. At any given time, he’s juggling 20 cases.

Elliott is a mystery. “Since I started this, this has been the one guy who’s been out there the whole time.”

He’s spent hours on the internet, trying to piece together the soldier’s short life. He learned Elliott was born in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1915, but was apparently raised in the northeast Colorado town of Wray.

He married Mary Courtney in Wray in 1939. The next year, they had a daughter, Carol Jo Ann. A few months after that, they buried her.

They had a son, Dorral Duane, in 1942, the same year Elliott joined the Army. The tech corporal was sent overseas with a tank battalion in 1944 and killed in Germany in April 1945. A Purple Heart was awarded posthumously.

At the time, Mary Elliott was living in Denver, and their son was staying with her parents in Wray. He died in 1990.

Rayl did find, and share with the Journal Star, the names of several of Mary Elliott’s nieces and nephews — her younger sister’s children — living in Lincoln and Seward. One of them told the newspaper she’d never heard of Dorral B. Elliott, but she contacted a cousin in Colorado, their family’s unofficial historian.

Bruce Courtney was only vaguely familiar with the name of his Aunt Mary’s first husband; she had three more husbands after that, so there was a lot to try to remember.

“I think I might have heard about it one time,” he said from his home in Wray. “I kind of do know she’d been married to a guy who was killed in the war.”

But that’s about all he knew. He didn’t know why Elliott was living in Lincoln when he joined the Army. And he didn’t know of any family photos of the soldier.

Still, he’s on the case now. He checked with Wray’s history museum, hoping it might have a high school yearbook photo of Elliott. No luck. But Courtney had a couple more leads to chase, he said last week.

In Virginia, Rayl was happy to hear he had help. The effort is important to the Dutch, he said. They revere the cemetery at Margraten.

The every-other-year display of the photos draws more than 20,000 people over the course of a few days.

Families there have adopted every grave — keeping them clean and decorated — for nearly 80 years, a responsibility they take seriously, often passing down the role from generation to generation, like an heirloom.

A photo can give life to the name on the marble cross.

“A picture says a thousand words,” Rayl said. “The idea that I can be the person that allows them to see the face of the man beneath the stone is a huge deal.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

