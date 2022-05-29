Want to honor veterans? Here's Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday in Lincoln

The public is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln Monday. The events are organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association with assistance from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. The ceremonies are:

* 8:30 a.m., Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3600 O St. – The ceremony will include wreath casting from the historic bridge and a parade beginning at the Historic Stables and Bridge; the Lincoln Fire and Rescue/Lincoln Police Department Color Honor Guard; and remarks by Greg Osborn and Bob Fitzsimmons.

* 11:30 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St. – The ceremony will include the American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW Color Guard, as well as remarks by Brendan Moore and Amber Griffin. Attendees may enter the cemetery at gates one or three.

Both morning ceremonies will also include guest speaker Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, the adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard; the National Anthem by Whitley Ensz and Chanuncey Loutsch; an acknowledgement of veterans; Gen. John A. Logan’s General Order No. 11; Taps by Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; and an invocation and benediction by Gary Fuller, with Gentle Shepherd and the Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps.

* 8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Garden, Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive – The candlelit ceremony will include the reading of the names of Nebraska veterans who have died in the past year; posting of the colors by VFW posts 131, 3606 and 7722; invocation and benediction by Daniel K. Schroeder, Ph.D., Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps; remarks by City Councilwoman Sändra Washington and Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson; and musical selections by Catherine Bobst, Emily Chapman, Bryson Cole, Parker Averill and Kevin Murray. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Auld Pavilion, just west of the garden.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/memorialday2022. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating to the events.

The Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park is open year-round from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

