Walmart is hosting a diaper drive this weekend for two programs of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department that help Lincoln families.
The donated diapers will be used by participants in the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program and the Healthy Families America home visitation program.
Diapers can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at all four Walmart locations: 4701 N. 27th St., 3400 N. 85th St., 8700 Andermatt and 2500 Jamie Lane.
StarTran buses will be parked near the entrances to the stores to collect the diapers.
The WIC program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, community referrals and other services to low-income pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding moms, as well as children up to age 5. The Healthy Families America program provides home visitors who help families improve their health status and learn about pregnancy, infant care, postpartum care and breastfeeding.