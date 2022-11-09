‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers

Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

He pushes prisoners older than him through the prison yard. He wheels them to pick up daily medications.

“One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,” Tucker said.

Tucker shot and killed a woman during a robbery when he was 21. He’s now 62.

He’s seen plenty of death over those 40 years. Nurses running alongside gurneys, trying to revive prisoners. Inmates collapsing before his eyes.

“When you know you are aging inside of a prison, you are basically waiting on death,” Tucker said.

Nebraska’s prison population is becoming older — and sicker, too. Prisoners over 60 are the fastest-growing age demographic. Over the past 30 years, that segment of the prison population grew tenfold.

In October, the state incarcerated 398 Nebraskans aged 60 and above, many of them serving life or virtually life sentences. Roughly one of every 14 Nebraska prisoners is at or near senior citizen age.

The increasingly geriatric population is costing taxpayers. In 2021, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services spent $43 million on prison health care. That’s more than double what it spent in 2006.

The cost of drugs has nearly tripled in that time. And specific costs have ballooned at eye-widening rates. For example: The cost of dialysis inside the State Penitentiary has spiraled 15-fold in the past dozen years.

The “lion’s share” of the increased spending goes toward the state’s oldest and sickest prisoners, who pose little risk of committing new crimes, says Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

Medicare and Medicaid are suspended when a person is incarcerated, so Nebraska taxpayers foot the bill.

Last session, the Legislature debated LB920, a criminal justice reform bill that could have slowed prison growth and made it easier for the prison’s sick and elderly to get paroled. But state senators couldn’t agree on key parts of the bill, and it failed.

“Our No. 1 responsibility is to keep innocent people safe,” said Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, an opponent of the original bill. “We have compassion for those who are rehabilitated … and yet, we have to also be careful that they are not let out before they’re ready to thrive in society.”

More senior citizen prisoners should be given that chance to reenter society, said Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who sponsored legislation last session to allow prisoners sentenced to life to seek geriatric and medical parole.

“You’ve got to ask yourself, is this person a threat to society?” McKinney said. “And would it cost the state less to house them somewhere else? Not to excuse why they’re in there … just looking at it from a holistic perspective.”

At the State Penitentiary, there are now three housing units dedicated to the prison’s elderly.

Men with graying hair roll oxygen tanks into their cells, McKinney described. The units have been retrofitted with ramps to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers in the 153-year-old building.

Fifty-three prisoners across the prison system now work as medical porters, helping older prisoners get out of bed, brush their teeth and eat their meals.

It’s a stark contrast from three decades ago. In 1992, Nebraska only had a few dozen prisoners over 60 — just 1.4% of the total population. Then, the typical Nebraska prisoner was about 31 years old. Now: 38.

Prisoners with a life sentence skew older — the average lifer in the state is 50.

Prison leaders recently announced plans for an additional 32-bed geriatric unit at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

The demographic shifts, both in Nebraska and nationwide, were largely fueled by '80s and '90s “tough on crime” sentencing policies, several experts said. State legislatures — including the Nebraska Legislature — passed mandatory minimum laws and increased penalties. Judges became more likely to hand down longer sentences and life sentences, filling prisons.

In recent years, other states have found ways to shrink their incarceration numbers, even closing prisons. But in Nebraska, the prison population has continued to climb, and is expected to keep growing.

Life without parole, consecutive sentences and mandatory minimums are factors fueling the continued prison growth, said Ryan Spohn, director of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Nebraska Center for Justice Research.

“Of course this is happening,” said Lathrop, outgoing chair of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee. “We decided as policymakers over the years to increase penalties, so people are going to stay longer. As a consequence, we’re going to have an older population.”

That older population comes with a higher likelihood of chronic health conditions, terminal illness and pricey health care.

In letters to the Flatwater Free Press, current prisoners in their 70s and 80s described cancer diagnoses, joint replacements and heart surgery. They take multiple medications a day, have failing vision, hepatitis and kidney failure. Some have watched their cellmates suffer strokes and seizures.

The Department of Correctional Services hinted at growing health costs as far back as 2008.

“The inmate population is becoming older and sicker, and treatment and prescription costs continue to increase,” officials wrote in a budget request.

Since then, medical expenses and the number of geriatric prisoners have continued to grow in tandem, year after year.

In 2006, the department spent $19.5 million on health care. By 2021, that number more than doubled to $43.2 million. That is partly because health care costs have in general ballooned. But it’s in large part because of the explosion of elderly Nebraskans getting care inside prisons.

Medical spending appeared to decrease slightly in 2022, only because the state used federal COVID-19 funds to pay salary increases.

The 2023 appropriation for prison health care: $48.9 million.

“Older adults have specific health challenges, needs and concerns,” said department spokeswoman Laura Strimple. “As people live longer, the cost of care goes up. That’s true in NDCS as well as in the community.”

In 2010, the department started in-house dialysis at the State Penitentiary. That year, it spent $20,130 on dialysis. By 2022, that cost had skyrocketed to $314,291, according to budget documents. The department also now spends $6.6 million on drugs, which has nearly tripled since 2006.

“It’s an expense that you have more difficulty justifying as this person ages into a wheelchair, or where they have to be fed,” said former state ombudsman Marshall Lux. “The real question we should be asking ourselves: When is enough enough … of the punitive part of keeping them in prison? When is this person no longer really dangerous?”

Researchers have found that recidivism — a person’s likelihood to reoffend — drops dramatically with age. In 2017, the U.S. Sentencing Commission found that older offenders were “substantially” less likely to commit new crimes. Thirteen percent of 65-and-older prisoners were re-arrested in the eight years after release. That’s compared with 67% of offenders 21 and younger.

For some in the Legislature, that risk is still too much.

“Public safety would always override the fiscal part of it for me,” Geist said. “Financially … it’s difficult to calculate the cost that someone could cost society if they’re let out too soon. And that’s always the balancing act.”

Other states have adopted policies, like creating geriatric parole for aging prisoners and making lifers eligible for medical parole, that the Legislature ultimately discarded last session.

Nebraska’s existing medical parole program has been called “impracticable” by the Nebraska Correctional System’s Inspector General.

Prison officials can refer individuals to the Board of Parole if they’re deemed terminally ill. In 22 years, the parole board has granted parole for two such prisoners.

For lifers, like Tucker, the only way out is a commutation — when the Board of Pardons decides to shorten a person’s sentence. Tucker has asked for his life sentence to be commuted four times. Four times, the pardons board has said no.

It’s been five years since the board commuted a sentence. In 20 years, only nine people have been granted a commutation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed to Laddie Dittrich as a reason not to release elderly prisoners. Dittrich was sentenced to life for a 1973 murder. In 2013, the pardons board commuted his sentence. Months later, the 69-year-old was arrested for sexual assaulting a child.

“Inmates incarcerated for serious and violent crimes … should not be released from prison after just 15 years simply because of their age,” Ricketts said when the Legislature was considering geriatric parole.

But bills considered last session wouldn’t have automatically released old prisoners, McKinney said. The Nebraska Board of Parole, with the final say on release, could have tried to ensure the state was releasing only sick or elderly prisoners who posed no threat.

After 40 years in prison, Tucker has participated in countless programs and mental health classes. He helps with peer support and is a member of a program working to reduce recidivism. His hopes to be a community anchor — outside of prison.

“If I walk out of prison today, I know from the start that I’ve got to be an excellent civilian,” Tucker said. “I can’t make another mistake in my life. It’s not allowed.”

