Wahoo roundabout delayed two years, but deadly intersection tamed by temporary changes

Ashland roundabout coming next year

By this time next year, a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Nebraska 66 should slow traffic, improve safety — and make it easier for Ashland residents to get in and out of town.

The state Department of Transportation has hired K2 Construction to install a modular roundabout at a cost of about $1.4 million, said Tom Goodbarn, the department’s District 1 engineer.

The hard rubber will bolt to the asphalt the state added over the concrete when it restriped the intersection three years ago. That was the first step in improving the area.

And it worked, he said. “The thing has got a lot better. It gave people more time and visualization of movement, and we really don’t have any accidents to speak of.”

But it still had excessive speeds on U.S. 6 and, especially when traffic was diverted from Interstate 80, volumes that made it difficult for Ashland residents to get in and out of town.

During the 2019 flooding — when U.S. 6 became the backup link between Lincoln and Omaha — the state installed a temporary traffic light, and some residents wanted to make it permanent.

The planned roundabout should serve the same purpose.

“Roundabouts don't give you a choice,” Goodbarn said. “You're going to slow down.”