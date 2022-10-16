Wahoo roundabout delayed two years, but deadly intersection tamed by temporary changes

After the last funeral, the people of Wahoo were demanding change at the highway.
They’d lost five of their own in a span of 10 months. First, in September 2020, a member of the Saunders County Board and his wife were headed south into town on Nebraska 109 when they tried crossing the four-lane U.S. 77, just east of the Lake Wanahoo dam.
Larry and Marty Mach were hit by an eastbound pickup and killed.
Then, in July 2021, 18-year-old Monica Chohon was driving two of her brothers — 11-year-old James and 7-year-old Andrew — home when they died in the same place, and in the same way: struck by an eastbound pickup while trying to cross the expressway.
Within a week, nearly 12,000 people had signed an online petition calling on the state to install a stoplight at the intersection.
And a few days later, the county board — with the support of Wahoo’s mayor and administrator, and the sheriff, attorney and public works director — voted unanimously to ask the state to address the problem.
Board member Craig Breunig made the motion. “We said, ‘Doggone, we just can’t continue,’” he said last year.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation listened, conducting a video review of the crossing, and announcing a series of changes.
It eliminated the left-turn lane on the north-south Nebraska 109, leaving a single lane in each direction. It closed an approach lane in each direction on U.S. 77, leaving three lanes — left, right and approach — and lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph.
But those were just intended to be short-term fixes. It also planned to build a single-lane roundabout this summer.
Now that won’t happen until 2024, said Tom Goodbarn, the state’s District 1 engineer.
Here’s why: The state had planned to put in a temporary, modular roundabout — made from rubber, or hard plastic — before designing and installing a permanent roundabout.
But it couldn’t buy one that would bolt securely enough to U.S. 77’s hard-concrete surface.
“Supply chain issues, manufacturing issues; call it what you will. We just couldn’t find one that anchored to the concrete safely,” Goodbarn said. “We don’t want something that snowplows and other vehicle impacts are going to knock loose.”
And officials realized they weren’t in a hurry. The temporary changes they made last year — the lower speed limits, the restricted lanes — had bought them some time, because changes had made the crossing safer.
The 6,000 or so drivers who cross the intersection daily feel more comfortable now, Goodbarn said.
“I’m not aware of any accidents there. It’s a little congested; it’s not a permanent solution. But it is working. The safety aspect of it is working.”
Those short-term fixes are still just short-term fixes. The state plans to build a permanent roundabout — the first on a Nebraska expressway — in 2024, after spending next year designing it, performing an environmental review and hiring a contractor, Goodbarn said.
And a permanent fix is needed, said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz. His department has stepped up enforcement in the area, and deputies routinely clock drivers at speeds between 80 mph and 100 mph.
“So speed is still a factor there, and I think we’re educating some, but I think we're going to need something long-term.”
Still, he gave credit to the state for its study and its initial modifications. He can’t recall working an accident in the area since.
The intersection can be confusing, he said, but most of the traffic crossing U.S. 77 on Nebraska 109 is locals, and they’ve acclimated to the changes.
And the people of Wahoo seem to be satisfied with the change they demanded, even if the fixes are temporary, said Breunig, the county board member.
“I think right now they’re happy — just that there’s no horrible tragedies happening in that intersection that really brought all of this to everybody’s attention.”
