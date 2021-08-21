Wagon Train, Stagecoach lakes among those to be lowered for construction project

Beginning Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin maintenance and construction activities downstream from Salt Creek dam sites, including Wagon Train, Stagecoach, Yankee Hill, Conestoga, Twin Lakes and Blue Stem lakes.

The work is expected to extend through Nov. 20.

Construction will largely focus on the downstream plunge pools and involves removing existing riprap, excavating around the outlet, grading and installing bedding and riprap, the Corps of Engineers said in a news release.

As part of the work, Wagon Train, Stagecoach, Yankee Hill and Conestoga lakes will be lowered 1-1½ feet over the next month.

Officials said the repairs are not considered an emergency, but the work is necessary to repair sloughing at the plunge pools caused from high flows.

