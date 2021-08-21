 Skip to main content
Wagon Train, Stagecoach lakes among those to be lowered for construction project
editor's pick

Wagon Train, Stagecoach lakes among those to be lowered for construction project

Wagon Train

Work is scheduled to begin this month on the plunge pool downstream from Wagon Train lake.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Courtesy photo

Beginning Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin maintenance and construction activities downstream from Salt Creek dam sites, including Wagon Train, Stagecoach, Yankee Hill, Conestoga, Twin Lakes and Blue Stem lakes.

The work is expected to extend through Nov. 20.

A wake-up call: Lincoln looks to muster tougher flood defenses along Salt Creek

Construction will largely focus on the downstream plunge pools and involves removing existing riprap, excavating around the outlet, grading and installing bedding and riprap, the Corps of Engineers said in a news release.

As part of the work, Wagon Train, Stagecoach, Yankee Hill and Conestoga lakes will be lowered 1-1½ feet over the next month.

Officials said the repairs are not considered an emergency, but the work is necessary to repair sloughing at the plunge pools caused from high flows.

Lincoln climate battle: Salt Creek floodplain, finding second water source and carbon emissions eyed as key goals
