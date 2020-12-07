Wacky weather on tap for Lincoln: Record highs possible Tuesday, Wednesday; snow could fall Friday night

This week will likely be indicative of the kind of wacky weather that can occur in December.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday could soar into the 60s, with both days potentially setting record highs. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 60 on Tuesday; the record high is 61. On Wednesday, the forecast is for 65, and the record is 66.

That would continue a trend that has seen temperatures for the first week of December average more than 4 degrees higher than normal.

By the weekend, however, much of the state -- including the Lincoln area -- could see snow.

After a forecast high of 54 on Thursday, the weather will turn more winter-like, with a high of 44 Friday and a chance of rain possibly turning to snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Little if any accumulation is expected, though.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be closer to seasonal norms, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The long-term forecast calls for a return to warmer weather. The weather service gives pretty much the whole state of Nebraska a 60% or better chance of having above-average temperatures for the next two weeks.