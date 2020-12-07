 Skip to main content
Wacky weather on tap for Lincoln: Record highs possible Tuesday, Wednesday; snow could fall Friday night
Wacky weather on tap for Lincoln: Record highs possible Tuesday, Wednesday; snow could fall Friday night

Feature Photo, 11.19

People enjoy the warm weather at Holmes Lake Park on Nov. 19, a day when the high hit 76 degrees. It won't be that warm this week, but the forecast calls for Lincoln to be close to record highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

This week will likely be indicative of the kind of wacky weather that can occur in December.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday could soar into the 60s, with both days potentially setting record highs. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 60 on Tuesday; the record high is 61. On Wednesday, the forecast is for 65, and the record is 66.

That would continue a trend that has seen temperatures for the first week of December average more than 4 degrees higher than normal.

By the weekend, however, much of the state -- including the Lincoln area -- could see snow.

After a forecast high of 54 on Thursday, the weather will turn more winter-like, with a high of 44 Friday and a chance of rain possibly turning to snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Little if any accumulation is expected, though.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be closer to seasonal norms, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The long-term forecast calls for a return to warmer weather. The weather service gives pretty much the whole state of Nebraska a 60% or better chance of having above-average temperatures for the next two weeks.

Ken Dewey, a retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist, said on Twitter on Monday that he expects mostly above-average temperatures until at least Dec. 21.

Unfortunately, the rain/snow possibility for Friday night is the only precipitation in the forecast. As of Nov. 30, Lincoln was 4.2 inches below normal for the year, and all of Lancaster County is in at least moderate drought.

FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News