Wacky weather on tap for Lincoln: Record high Tuesday, snow possible Friday

This week will likely be indicative of the kind of wacky weather that can occur in December.

Lincoln set a record high Tuesday of 62 degrees, and another record high could be within reach on Wednesday with a forecast high in the low to mid 60s.

That continues a trend that has seen temperatures for the first week of December average about 5 degrees higher than normal.

By Friday, however, much of the state -- including the Lincoln area -- could see snow.

After a forecast high of 55 on Thursday, the weather will turn more winter-like. According to the National Weather Service, there's a 20% chance of rain Thursday night, with the possibility of it changing over to snow Friday morning. Friday's high is forecast to only reach 40 degrees.

Snow could linger into Saturday morning, and it will be much colder for the weekend. The forecast high is 35 for Saturday and 37 for Sunday.

The long-term forecast calls for a return to warmer weather, however. The weather service gives pretty much the whole state of Nebraska a 60% or better chance of having above-average temperatures for the next two weeks.