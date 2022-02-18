Wabash end of MoPac Trail to get parking lot, restroom

After more than 20 years, the furthest reach of the MoPac Trail is finally getting a parking lot — and a restroom.

At its meeting Wednesday, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District’s board approved proposals for a trailhead at the trail’s end near Wabash.

The plans call for a 7,000-square-foot limestone-surfaced parking lot, at a cost of about $6,000, along 322nd Street, south of Alvo Road. The concrete vault restroom, similar to those at the MoPac’s Walton Trailhead and along the Oak Creek Trail at Loma, is expected to cost $19,000. A concrete accessibility pad will be added after the restroom is installed.

The MoPac Trail runs through much of Lincoln, but the natural resources district’s 22-mile stretch starts at 98th and A streets. The last four-mile section — from Elmwood to Wabash — was finished in 2001.

The MoPac Alliance group, which two years ago helped mark the over-the-road extension between Wabash and the Lied Platte River Bridge at South Bend, is also helping develop the trailhead and will pay part of its cost.

The work is expected to start, and finish, this spring.

