Volunteers place wreaths to remember veterans at Wyuka Cemetery

"It was quite a shock; he just got there," Peck said.

Hamburger joined the Army National Guard as a helicopter mechanic when he was just 17, Peck said. He served 13 years, and Peck said he loved it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"He was so proud," she said.

Peck has come to lay a wreath for her son every year since he died.

"They need to know that they’ll never be forgotten, that their services and sacrifices will never be forgotten," she said. "Without all of their sacrifices, who knows where we’d be today."

Wyuka is home to the graves of thousands of veterans from numerous wars and conflicts — it even has an area dedicated to Union veterans of the Civil War.

Lincoln resident Carolyn Kress purchased two wreaths to place in front of her relatives' headstones at Wyuka. Kress found out she was related to Moses Gleason, her great-great grandfather, and Redford Dennis, her great-grandfather, about 25 years ago while researching her family's geneaology.

"I’ve been wanting to do it for a while but never got around to it," she said.

Kress has traveled around the country researching her family history, from Rhode Island to Ohio to Iowa.