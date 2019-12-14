Volunteers place wreaths to remember veterans at Wyuka Cemetery

Mike Bestwick has a saying about the importance of keeping the memory of fallen veterans alive.
"You die once when you draw your last breath and you die the second time when someone utters your name the last time," the Vietnam combat veteran said.
Bestwick was one of the organizers and volunteers who braved the brisk December cold Saturday morning at Wyuka Cemetery to help lay nearly 1,900 wreaths across veterans' graves as part of Wreaths Across America.
"As long as we keep laying wreaths and saying their names, their memories stay alive and they are honored," he said.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 and ships nearly two million wreaths annually to all 50 states to honor fallen veterans. Additionally, 14,000 wreaths were sent this year to the American Cemetery in Luxembourg, a cemetery for American soldiers killed in Europe during World War II.
Joyce Peck said the event, which was designated National Wreaths Across America Day in 2008, gives her the opportunity to remember her son, Patrick Hamburger.
Peck, a Gold Star mother, lost her son in 2011 when the helicopter he was in was shot down in Afghanistan. Hamburger, along with 29 other U.S. soldiers and seven Afghan soldiers, was killed. He had just arrived four days before.
"It was quite a shock; he just got there," Peck said.
Hamburger joined the Army National Guard as a helicopter mechanic when he was just 17, Peck said. He served 13 years, and Peck said he loved it.
You have free articles remaining.
"He was so proud," she said.
Peck has come to lay a wreath for her son every year since he died.
"They need to know that they’ll never be forgotten, that their services and sacrifices will never be forgotten," she said. "Without all of their sacrifices, who knows where we’d be today."
Wyuka is home to the graves of thousands of veterans from numerous wars and conflicts — it even has an area dedicated to Union veterans of the Civil War.
Lincoln resident Carolyn Kress purchased two wreaths to place in front of her relatives' headstones at Wyuka. Kress found out she was related to Moses Gleason, her great-great grandfather, and Redford Dennis, her great-grandfather, about 25 years ago while researching her family's geneaology.
"I’ve been wanting to do it for a while but never got around to it," she said.
Kress has traveled around the country researching her family history, from Rhode Island to Ohio to Iowa.
Both Gleason and Dennis survived their respective wars, despite Dennis nearly being court-martialed for falling asleep at his post while recovering from illness.
Kress plans to buy a headstone for Gleason's wife, Sarah, sometime later this year. She was buried near him, but never received a headstone to mark her grave's location. She did the same thing for Dennis' daughter, May Dennis-Irving, in 2000.
"I just want to make sure they’re not lost," she said. "It keeps that person from being forgotten."