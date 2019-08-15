{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to help prepare and stain tables from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Volunteers will meet near the playground.

Supplies will be provided. Participants should dress for the weather and staining work. If weather causes a postponement, registered participants will be notified of the rain date.

Registration is not required, but volunteers may register in advance by emailing parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov or visiting parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer. New volunteers are asked to complete the volunteer application form at this site.

The staining event is part of the Volunteer in Parks Saturday series. 

Assistant city editor

Shelly Kulhanek is assistant city editor.

