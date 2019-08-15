The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to help prepare and stain tables from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Volunteers will meet near the playground.
Supplies will be provided. Participants should dress for the weather and staining work. If weather causes a postponement, registered participants will be notified of the rain date.
Registration is not required, but volunteers may register in advance by emailing parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov or visiting parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer. New volunteers are asked to complete the volunteer application form at this site.
The staining event is part of the Volunteer in Parks Saturday series.