Volunteers are needed to help clean up Friday after city's annual Fourth of July celebration at Oak Lake Park.
Cleanup will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: stream). Select the “Oak Lake Cleanup” link.
In connection with the cleanup, the Bureau of Fire Prevention will also collect unwanted fireworks and ammunition in the east parking lot of the park.
Residents are also encouraged to properly dispose of fireworks debris following private and public Independence Day celebrations.
Officials recommend allowing used fireworks to sit for several minutes and using water to make sure they are completely extinguished. Cooled fireworks can be placed in regular trash for disposal.
Cardboard tubes and casings used for fireworks are not recyclable and must be treated as garbage and sent to the landfill. Fireworks debris must not be taken to city recycling drop-off sites.
City ordinance allows the sale and use of permissible fireworks only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4 of each year.