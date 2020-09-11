Volunteers help cemetery prepare for 'this hero of our city'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cemetery’s small staff started getting ready earlier this week.

They had branches to trim and grounds to clean and flowerbeds to tend and dozens of blue ribbons to tie around trees. And beneath it all, they had a sense of duty to fulfill.

“We wanted to make the place look as beautiful and honorable as we can, to honor this hero of our city,” said Monsignor Timothy Thorburn, director of Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

But they needed help. So after it learned it would become the final resting place for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera — who was shot in the line of duty last month and died Monday — the cemetery put the word out.

“We called a few people, and they called a few people,” Thorburn said. “And the word spread.”

The Boy Scouts came. Then the Knights of Columbus. Students from Pius X High School. Families from several parishes.

“We really have had a lot of people from the community that have stepped forward and said, ‘We’ll do whatever we need to get ready for this event.’”