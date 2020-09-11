 Skip to main content
Volunteers help cemetery prepare for 'this hero of our city'
Volunteers help cemetery prepare for 'this hero of our city'

The cemetery’s small staff started getting ready earlier this week.

They had branches to trim and grounds to clean and flowerbeds to tend and dozens of blue ribbons to tie around trees. And beneath it all, they had a sense of duty to fulfill.

“We wanted to make the place look as beautiful and honorable as we can, to honor this hero of our city,” said Monsignor Timothy Thorburn, director of Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

But they needed help. So after it learned it would become the final resting place for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera — who was shot in the line of duty last month and died Monday — the cemetery put the word out.

Family of fallen police Investigator Mario Herrera offers statement, asks for privacy

“We called a few people, and they called a few people,” Thorburn said. “And the word spread.”

The Boy Scouts came. Then the Knights of Columbus. Students from Pius X High School. Families from several parishes.

“We really have had a lot of people from the community that have stepped forward and said, ‘We’ll do whatever we need to get ready for this event.’”

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bridging the realities that divide us, signs of our times

Saturday’s burial will likely be the largest service the cemetery has hosted in recent memory, the monsignor said. Even after it’s closed to everybody but Herrera’s family, friends and fellow officers.

Calvary will lock its gates Friday night and open them only to those allowed Saturday, he said.

“We don’t expect any difficulty, but in this day and age, who knows? We want to make sure the family gets the honor and privacy they so deserve.”

Earlier this year, the cemetery planted 14 flagpoles along its main driveway on L Street. And this week, someone donated a pair of thin, blue line American flags, designed to honor law enforcement, which the cemetery added, positioning them at half-staff with the others.

After LPD officer's death, murder charges and mourning period

