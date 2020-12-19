Volunteers decorate Lincoln's veteran graves with wreaths as part of annual tradition

The grounds at Wyuka Cemetery were hushed Saturday morning as volunteers leaned wreaths against the headstones of fallen veterans.

The marble gravestones glittered amid the days-old snow, some decorated with green pine and red ribbon, others still waiting to be adorned.

Those at Wyuka were just a few of the thousands across the country who honored fallen veterans as part of Wreaths Across America Day. The annual event is organized by Wreaths Across America, which is a nonprofit organization that began in 1992 and ships nearly 2 million wreaths annually to all 50 states.

Laura Nigro and her father, Lou Nigro, arrived at one of the Soldier's Circles in Wyuka at about 10:30 a.m. Both have served — Lou Nigro was in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War and Laura Nigro is a lieutenant colonel with the Air Force and fought in post-9/11 missions — so they feel a deep connection to the armed forces.

"My father was in World War II and my grandfather was in World War I," Lou Nigro said. "Military cemeteries in the United States, like the wall in (Washington, D.C.), are good reminders of the people who fight for the country."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The annual tradition calls for taking a wreath, laying it on a headstone of a veteran and saying their name. That way, the soldier is never forgotten.