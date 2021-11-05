Volunteer rolls with Meals on Wheels for more than 50 years

As a volunteer for Tabitha Meals on Wheels, 92-year-old Laura Hynek is helping seniors like herself remain in their homes.

According to a survey of Meals on Wheels senior clients, 90% said the delivery of a noon meal has allowed them to stay in their homes, shared Tabitha’s Director of Life Enrichment and Volunteers, Ruthi Thompson.

With family in town and a granddaughter and great-grandsons living next door to bring her food and meals and assist with gardening and yard work, Hynek feels fortunate. “I enjoy being here. I don’t want to leave my house,” she said.

Hynek was nowhere near a senior when she started as a Meals on Wheels volunteer in 1967. Christ United Methodist was organizing volunteers to help with Tabitha’s new senior meals delivery service, and a fellow member and friend recruited Hynek.

“It seemed like something I’d enjoy doing,” she said.

Though the friend moved out of state long ago, Hynek kept the route, which isn’t far from her old neighborhood near 40th and C streets. She has delivered meals on her own, with her late husband, Emil, her two children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.