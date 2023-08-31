Employees in green vests push carts stacked with white Styrofoam boxes marked "Runza" through a sea of scarlet, amid a seemingly never-ending call and response: "Go Big Red!"

It's not a chilly fall Saturday, it's a warm, sunny Wednesday night. All the same, droves of Cornhusker fans hold up their clear bags and scan their tickets with a familiar ding.

This is Volleyball Day in Nebraska, home to the largest-ever crowd for a women's sporting event — 92,003 in attendance, all to see the Nebraska volleyball team take on the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Inside the stadium, the Heise family sat to enjoy dinner before the Cornhuskers took to the court.

Putting Nebraska volleyball on a stage like this, to Rachel Heise, is what the program has earned.

"This is giving the national credit it deserves," she said. "This is what Title IX can really do."

Rachel didn't play volleyball growing up but said she grew up aware of the culture surrounding volleyball in Nebraska. Now, her two young daughters got to see volleyball celebrated on a large scale.

Her husband, Chris, said this validates the program even more.

"It's great that the excitement is genuine," he said. "It's going to give this generation of kids something that's theirs."

Rachel motioned to her daughters, both no older than 10 — Reagan, who has been to a volleyball match at the Devaney Sports Center, and McKenzie, who was at her first Husker volleyball match.

Rachel says she remembers being at the university when Eric Crouch made history in the 2001 football season. This match, to her, is what she sees as the next generation of Husker history.

Before Wednesday's match between Nebraska and Omaha, Wayne State also faced Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition match. Country music star Scotty McCreery concluded the night with a concert.

In the club lounge, Debbie McBride and Jamie Gress enjoyed Runza sandwiches. Gress said it's exciting to see so many people in attendance for a women's sporting event.

"With everything that's going on today, women are almost forgotten," Gress says. "It's nice that we get to celebrate something here other than Nebraska football."

McBride says Husker volleyball players have created a culture of team spirit for young girls in Nebraska.

"Things like this give little girls something to look up to," McBride said. "They want to be like them, in a very supportive team-spirited atmosphere."

Outside of the stadium, the Schaaf family from Iowa lined up for a photo in front of Memorial Stadium. They drove to Nebraska this morning and will be staying the night after the match.

Mary and Brian Schaaf's daughter, Ella, was excited to have the day off school. She's hoping to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after her final year of high school.

"I've been on campus before, but not like this," she said. "It's nice to see what a gameday would be like."

Brian Schaaf said the only difference Wednesday from a football gameday was the lack of tailgates — which he attributes to the fact that it's a weekday.

Campus buzzed as though it was a football gameday though, score announcements echoing through the academic buildings while students made their way through the crowds.

Bekah Sandman, a sophomore at the UNL, says Volleyball Day in Nebraska makes her proud.

"I think it's just proof that people care as much about women's sports as they do men's," Sandman said. "The football team gets something like this every game, and this is an international women's sports attendance record."