Visitors to Lincoln woman's backyard have one question: When's your farmers market opening?

Amy and James McCurdy planted a garden once or twice, back when their kids were small and they thought it would be cool for them to watch things grow and eat their vegetables straight from the ground.

But there were weeds and squirrels and rabbits — many weeds and squirrels and rabbits.

“It was fun, but we didn’t keep up with it,” she says.

Amy is a mail carrier. James is a steamfitter. They met at Mickle Middle School. Their daughter, Jaelynn, is 17, and their son, Adam, is 12. Ranger, the black-and-white rescue dog, is 10.

They live in a small frame house in north Lincoln with a big oak tree out front. Last year, Amy planted a ceramic gnome under the canopy and then a few more and a few more. She made a door out of scraps of wood — leftover from the shed they built — and leaned it against the trunk. It’s like a Gnome Village now.

The tree is rotting, so it’s coming down, but they’re leaving a tall stump and turning it into a gnome house with a pointed wooden roof — fashioned from the fallen wood — like something out of a Keebler commercial.

That’s how Amy is. She starts something and it grows.

Like the new garden.