Visitors to Lincoln woman's backyard have one question: When's your farmers market opening?

Amy and James McCurdy planted a garden once or twice, back when their kids were small and they thought it would be cool for them to watch things grow and eat their vegetables straight from the ground.
But there were weeds and squirrels and rabbits — many weeds and squirrels and rabbits.
“It was fun, but we didn’t keep up with it,” she says.
Amy is a mail carrier. James is a steamfitter. They met at Mickle Middle School. Their daughter, Jaelynn, is 17, and their son, Adam, is 12. Ranger, the black-and-white rescue dog, is 10.
They live in a small frame house in north Lincoln with a big oak tree out front. Last year, Amy planted a ceramic gnome under the canopy and then a few more and a few more. She made a door out of scraps of wood — leftover from the shed they built — and leaned it against the trunk. It’s like a Gnome Village now.
The tree is rotting, so it’s coming down, but they’re leaving a tall stump and turning it into a gnome house with a pointed wooden roof — fashioned from the fallen wood — like something out of a Keebler commercial.
That’s how Amy is. She starts something and it grows.
Like the new garden.
The pandemic got it going — the way it turned thousands of urban dwellers into wannabe backyard farmers — but Amy turned it into something more.
It started on a whim.
They were home with nowhere to go and watching a lot of Netflix. One night last summer, they watched a documentary series called “Down to Earth.”
And after the credits rolled?
“I went straight to YouTube and started Googling stuff.”
Then “I told my husband we have to build a greenhouse. We’re going to Orscheln’s.”
That’s because she’d also Googled “best greenhouses for your money” and “cattle panel greenhouse” popped up.
Amy isn’t afraid of trying new things, and James likes to help her build stuff, so they set out and bought their cattle panels and gathered some lumber for a frame and shelves and bought a roll of heavy plastic.
Amy commenced starting a compost pile with the help of YouTube. And then she and James built three raised beds for seedlings to live until they were big enough — and it was warm enough — to set them outside. (This winter, she bought shelving units and set them in a sunny window and lined them with egg cartons filled with potting soil and seeds.)
She ordered gardening books and watched gardening videos.
She discovered you could grow potatoes in bags — so she bought some bags.
She found out that you could do the same for strawberries — so she bought strawberry bags, too. (You can buy anything on Amazon, she says.)
She also bought bright-orange 5-gallon buckets from Home Depot and planted baby plants she’d nurtured in the greenhouse.
“One thing led to another,” Amy explained last week, taking me from the gnome village to the backyard gardening complex, which also includes a pair of pollinator beds filled with fledgling coneflowers, marigold, bee balm, sunflowers and black-eyed Susan.
Attracting butterflies sounded good, she says. Maybe a hummingbird or two.
Amy also repurposed a pair of old iron clothesline poles and strung netting between them and planted honeysuckle to create a living privacy fence.
James assisted by constructing a frame of old piping to hold up the net.
Happy to help, he says.
Before he became a steamfitter, James worked in a lumberyard, so he’s the perfect wingman for Amy’s expanding garden.
“She started on one project, and it led to another project. When she gets something in her head, she’ll get it done. Which is good.”
His experience with pipes came in handy, too, when he added an adapter to the end of the garden hose with two lines and flexible tubing that allows Amy to easily water her many plants.
Which include squash, carrots, onions, cantaloupe, cucumbers, cabbage, asparagus, cauliflower, watermelon, peppers, tomatoes, wheat grass, garlic, kale, three kinds of lettuce, those strawberries and potatoes, with sweet potatoes on the way to their own outdoor bed.
She keeps a notebook for successes and failures and labels her raised-bed plants with a piece of plastic cutlery stuck in the soil.
“I was using forks, and then I switched to knives,” Amy says. “No one uses the knives.”
Her ingenuity has surprised no one.
Her mom once said If she wants a bridge, she’ll build it herself.
But it took a village to build the garden, Amy says.
A neighbor hauled the dirt down the alley to the backyard. Amy's mother-in-law saved yogurt cups and egg cartons for transplants. Ranger contributed by chasing most of the rabbits away. Her dad lent them a trailer to haul supplies home. Uncle George donated wood.
A person could go on and on about the McCurdy backyard.
And some people do.
They say things like: When’s your farmers market opening?
And: What time is dinner?
She’s still learning, says Farmer Amy, who heads to the backyard every day after work to water and plant and survey the garden.
The kids like to wander out and help.
And the family has already plucked strawberries and dined on lettuce and kale and “the cutest little carrot I’ve ever seen,” Amy says.
“That’s another thing I have to do. Google ‘when are my carrots ready to be pulled?’”
