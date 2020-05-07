Virus not stopping this car show from rolling through Lincoln

And the whole time, Francisco noticed they kept turning heads, catching the attention of dog-walkers and kids playing in yards.

“I thought, 'What’s a more cooler thing we can do? We can go to parks, and families can hang out and enjoy a little car show while we roll through.'”

The Midwest Rollers is a small club, with 10 members. But the cruise is open to all, and Francisco expects to be joined by members of the Rebels and the Mustang and Corvette clubs and others.

They’ll have rules. They’ll practice social distancing — they want people to stay at least 6 feet from the cars — and encourage participants to wear masks and to stay home if they’re sick.

Taking the cars to the spectators is a reversal from their parking lot car shows, where the spectators came to them.

But this is a new world now, Francisco said.

And they can still enjoy it from behind the wheel.

“Nobody’s ever been through a pandemic, at least in my lifetime. We’re just trying to get out there as much possible.”

Photos: The scene in Lincoln during the pandemic

