Virus not stopping this car show from rolling through Lincoln
Cars on Parade, 5.6

Todd Francisco, president of the Midwest Rollers Car Club, is organizing a rolling car show that will make appearances at several Lincoln parks Saturday before ending at Culver's on North 27th Street. He'll be leading the pack in his 1970 Thunderbird; someone else will be at the tail in Francisco's 2002 Ford F-350, providing support.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

They’ll start their engines at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Lincoln Southwest.

Todd Francisco will pull out first, low-riding in his purple 1970 Thunderbird, with at least 65 others falling in behind him, Corvettes and Cadillacs, Mopars and Mustangs, a Husker-themed ’51 Chevy. A Ford F-350 with tools, jumper cables and extra gas will follow, providing roadside support.

The rolling car show will do a lap at Pioneers Park, cruise Holmes Lake, hit Mahoney Park, detour past a cancer-surviving friend’s house, and end at Culver’s on North 27th Street.

The president of the Midwest Rollers Car Club hopes other antique, classic and custom cars join them, or catch up along the way.

But more than that, Francisco hopes families gather — safely — in the parks and along the route, to watch and wave as the Corona Cruz rolls by.

“That’s the kind of stuff I like, and I think that’s what a lot of hot-rodders like. Making people smile, making people happy.”

Saturday’s Corona Cruz got its start a few weeks ago, when drivers toured small towns east of Lincoln, and were encouraged by people cheering them on as they passed.

Then, last week, they cruised through the Burr Oaks subdivision southwest of town to honor a friend who died recently but whose funeral they couldn’t attend. After that, they headed to near 70th and La Salle streets to do a drive-by for a church member’s daughter celebrating her birthday.

And the whole time, Francisco noticed they kept turning heads, catching the attention of dog-walkers and kids playing in yards.

“I thought, 'What’s a more cooler thing we can do? We can go to parks, and families can hang out and enjoy a little car show while we roll through.'”

The Midwest Rollers is a small club, with 10 members. But the cruise is open to all, and Francisco expects to be joined by members of the Rebels and the Mustang and Corvette clubs and others.

They’ll have rules. They’ll practice social distancing — they want people to stay at least 6 feet from the cars — and encourage participants to wear masks and to stay home if they’re sick.

Taking the cars to the spectators is a reversal from their parking lot car shows, where the spectators came to them.

But this is a new world now, Francisco said.

And they can still enjoy it from behind the wheel.

“Nobody’s ever been through a pandemic, at least in my lifetime. We’re just trying to get out there as much possible.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Rolling car show

The Midwest Rollers Car Club is hosting a moving car show Saturday, with appearances at several Lincoln parks. Car owners are encouraged to join at the beginning or along the way; families are invited to watch.

11 a.m.: Meet at Lincoln Southwest High School.

11:30: Leave for Pioneers Park.

12:15 p.m.: Arrive at Pioneers Park.

12:30: Leave for Holmes Lake.

12:45: Arrive at Holmes Lake.

1: Leave for Mahoney Park.

1:30: Arrive at Mahoney Park.

1:45: Leave for United Lutheran Church.

2: Drive by 61st and Colfax (cancer-surviving friend).

2:15: Leave for Culver's, 4940 N. 27th St.

For more info: midwestrollerscarclub.com/cruz-in-page.

