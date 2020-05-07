Virus not stopping this car show from rolling through Lincoln

They’ll start their engines at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Lincoln Southwest.
Todd Francisco will pull out first, low-riding in his purple 1970 Thunderbird, with at least 65 others falling in behind him, Corvettes and Cadillacs, Mopars and Mustangs, a Husker-themed ’51 Chevy. A Ford F-350 with tools, jumper cables and extra gas will follow, providing roadside support.
The rolling car show will do a lap at Pioneers Park, cruise Holmes Lake, hit Mahoney Park, detour past a cancer-surviving friend’s house, and end at Culver’s on North 27th Street.
The president of the Midwest Rollers Car Club hopes other antique, classic and custom cars join them, or catch up along the way.
But more than that, Francisco hopes families gather — safely — in the parks and along the route, to watch and wave as the Corona Cruz rolls by.
“That’s the kind of stuff I like, and I think that’s what a lot of hot-rodders like. Making people smile, making people happy.”
Saturday’s Corona Cruz got its start a few weeks ago, when drivers toured small towns east of Lincoln, and were encouraged by people cheering them on as they passed.
Then, last week, they cruised through the Burr Oaks subdivision southwest of town to honor a friend who died recently but whose funeral they couldn’t attend. After that, they headed to near 70th and La Salle streets to do a drive-by for a church member’s daughter celebrating her birthday.
And the whole time, Francisco noticed they kept turning heads, catching the attention of dog-walkers and kids playing in yards.
“I thought, 'What’s a more cooler thing we can do? We can go to parks, and families can hang out and enjoy a little car show while we roll through.'”
The Midwest Rollers is a small club, with 10 members. But the cruise is open to all, and Francisco expects to be joined by members of the Rebels and the Mustang and Corvette clubs and others.
They’ll have rules. They’ll practice social distancing — they want people to stay at least 6 feet from the cars — and encourage participants to wear masks and to stay home if they’re sick.
Taking the cars to the spectators is a reversal from their parking lot car shows, where the spectators came to them.
But this is a new world now, Francisco said.
And they can still enjoy it from behind the wheel.
“Nobody’s ever been through a pandemic, at least in my lifetime. We’re just trying to get out there as much possible.”
Photos: The scene in Lincoln during the pandemic
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Noyes Art Gallery
School sign
Tower Square sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.