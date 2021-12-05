Virtual Pearl Harbor ceremony to air Tuesday

There will be no in-person Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony in Lincoln for the second consecutive year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be prerecorded and aired Tuesday in lieu of a public event.

The ceremony will air at noon and 6 p.m. on LNKTV, the city government access channel (Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, Kinetic channel 1005) and on demand on the city's website and YouTube channel. It will also be shared on the Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.

The program will include remarks by City Council member Bennie Shobe and Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council member Diane Bartels. Bartels will discuss the USS Arizona and veteran Donald Stratton, a Navy seaman who survived the Pearl Harbor attack. The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard will present the colors and Catherine Bobst will be the featured musician. Chaplain (Maj.) Zachary Brueningsen will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.