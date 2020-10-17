 Skip to main content
Virtual job fair features 50 Nebraska businesses
Virtual job fair features 50 Nebraska businesses

Almost two dozen Lincoln business are among more than 50 Nebraska companies taking part in a nationwide virtual job fair that runs through Oct. 25.

The Virtual Career Event is hosted by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Journal Star. At the website — https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/ — job seekers can learn about companies that are hiring, read job descriptions and apply at the click of a button.

"Businesses have been forced by the pandemic to become more nimble and creative," said Natalia Wiita, vice president of sales at the Lincoln Journal Star. "This event is a response to help connect employers and potential employees in a meaningful way while keeping everyone safe."

Lee Enterprises owns more than 75 news and advertising outlets, so the career fair is able to showcase more than 330 companies in 28 states.

"With the broad digital reach across Lincoln and Nebraska as well as the nation," Wiita said, "we're in a unique position to help people find a great career fit and help business find great people."

Go to https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/ to search for jobs by state and city.

