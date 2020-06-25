Virtual concert to benefit the Malone Community Center and your soul

The concert is also an education in the American Negro spiritual tradition which gave birth to jazz, blues, gospel and pop.

“There’s so much we can learn about how those songs came to be and the people who sang them,” Trenney told the Journal Star in January. “The music is going to lift up some of that message of light.”

The concert will include a short video highlighting the Malone Community Center and its mission and a link for donations.

“We wanted to highlight the incredible work of the Malone Center at this time of great social questioning and looking at injustices,” Coley said.

The pandemic-inspired revamped season is an extension of the trajectory the organization had already started, said James Keim, board president.

“We’ve been trying to be more engaged with the community as part of our vision of trying to enrich the community.”

As part of its fall series, Abendmusik has offered a ticketless concert with donations benefiting a nonprofit. Proceeds from last year’s Messiah Sing went to Matt Talbot Kitchen.