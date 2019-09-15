Five years ago Kent Taylor decided he wanted to bring back the "old days" of motocross racing. Racing on natural terrain, without building in jumps and obstacles, and riding on vintage bikes.
Taylor, 56, of Lincoln, and other motocross racers formed the Great Plains Vintage Motocross series, and Sunday marked the fifth year that the series has come to Lincoln.
Vintage racers also test tracks in Nebraska City and Grand Island.
"The idea came up when I'd be at races or motorcycle shops and a lot of us would talk about how we missed the old days of racing," said Taylor. "The sport has changed a lot since it started in Europe and we wanted to go back to how it began."
Taylor, who has been racing motocross events since 1976, said many of the racers come from families that have been involved in the sport for years.
"It's a generational thing," he said. "The kids come to race because their parents and grandparents did."
Held at the Lincoln Sports Foundation Motocross Track, Great Plains Vintage Motocross features races with modern and vintage bikes. Taylor said Sunday's event in Lincoln had 150 entries with racers ranging in ages from 7 to 72.
Don Glover, 72, would be the most experienced rider.
Glover, who stopped racing in his 20s, came back to motocross when he heard about the vintage series.
"It's great to be on a motorcycle out on the dirt with no obstacles," said Glover, of Firth. "The dirt is a lot more forgiving than the street."
Glover's wife and grandchildren help at the race, too.
"My wife won't let me race without her here because she's scared of me getting hurt," said Glover. "But I really enjoy having my family here."
Craig Kirchner came to Lincoln from Shawnee, Kansas. It's his fourth year racing in the series.
Kirchner, who has been racing since he was a teenager and was entered in two races in Lincoln, said the friendly competition is what keeps him coming back.
"These races are a great way to feel like you're young again."