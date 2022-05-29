Vigil honors Lincoln man: 'He made a mark on everyone that came across him'

Candles shined on a warm night as dozens gathered on North 30th & P streets to honor the life of Zachariah Palomo.

Palomo's friends and family embraced each other at the Saturday night vigil, sharing laughs and tears, remembering Palomo, who was shot and killed last weekend.

"As you can see, he touched so many lives and made a mark on everyone that came across him," said his cousin Christopher Cervantes.

Palomo, 26, along with Patricio Urias, 42, were shot and killed in the aftermath of a party last Saturday. Police responded to a call around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, after a man called police and said he had been shot.

According to Police Chief Teresa Ewins, investigators have leads, but no arrests have been made.

About 70 individuals came together late Saturday night for the vigil, a week after Palomo's death, chanting "long live Zach!"

Family members and friends in attendance shared stories about Palomo.

He was the funniest person many had met.

He could cheer up anyone who was down.

He was a protector.

Everybody wanted him to be there anywhere his family and friends went.

"His jokes, his energy and character will always live through us, that's how big of an impact he made," said Jackson Cervantes, another cousin.

A week later, family members are still trying to make sense of Palomo's death.

"I mentally and physically can't comprehend this. I feel as if my brother's still here. This doesn't feel real," said younger sister Angelise Palomo.

Others remembered Palomo as a caring and protecting friend, always making sure everyone around him was OK.

"He was the youngest out of all of us, but he was the strongest," said Christopher Palomo.

Older sister Gabrielle Palomo, said she and her four children will miss his jokes, his love for the gym and his love of freestyling.

At the end of the night, the dozens who gathered laid their candles outside of Palomo's home, walking away sharing stories.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

