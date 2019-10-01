More than 100 people gathered Tuesday night to support one another and mourn the death of a 15-year-old boy who was killed Sunday night.
Friends and family of Ali Al-Burkat listened to music and signed a poster in the parking lot of the Walgreen's at 14th and Superior streets, where he was brought after being shot a few miles away.
Police continue to investigate Al-Burkat's death. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister is scheduled to give an update of the investigation Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night, candles were lit as friends and family signed the poster with a picture of Al-Burkat that read "LLA," which stood for Long Live Ali.
Zaine Alnori, 17, said he knew Al-Burkat for as long as he can remember.
"I have pictures of us together from our third birthday parties," he said.
Alnori said he found out about Al-Burkat's death at 4 a.m. Monday.
"We were hanging out together a week before it happened," Alnori said.
Zak Qahtan, 17, said he had known Al-Burkat for more than 10 years. The two went to middle school and a year of high school together.
"I cried when I found out," Qahtan said. "It's been really tough, because we've been friends for a long, long time."
Alnori said that he and Qahtan were at the vigil to show their support.
Ali Shararah, 16, lived only a couple blocks down from Al-Burkat. He came to the vigil to support Al-Burkat's family.
"There are people here who didn't know Ali very well and there are some people here who knew him his whole life," Shararah said. "We all want to be there for each other no matter how well you knew him."
Al-Burkat was shot Sunday evening while in the back seat of a vehicle near Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue. After the shooting, he was taken to the Walgreen's to seek help. He died later at a Lincoln hospital.