Vietnam veteran says free dental work is first honor for service in 50 years

Brown received cosmetic veneers on all of his front teeth and a few dental implants.

"It will not only look absolutely beautiful, it'll be very functional," Hoffman said. "So he'll have great teeth for the rest of his life."

Hoffman said the work goes beyond cosmetics. It's about making Brown confident with his smile.

"It was something that he would never do for himself that he needed. And it's something that I wanted to do for him."

After hearing horror stories about military dentists, Brown said he avoided having dental work during his four years in the service. Yet, when he returned home from deployment and needed to get work done, Brown said it seemed like the VA wanted nothing to do with veterans.

He said he could have gotten the work done for himself, but it would have been a struggle -- hence his appreciation for the program sponsoring his free dental work.

"Years ago, when I got out of the service, this would never be," he said. "But now it is, and I think it's just great."