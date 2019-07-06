He calls them Dr. Beal and Dr. Tierra.
Those aren’t their real names. (And they’re not really doctors, as you might have guessed.)
But his real name is Ray. He really is a Vietnam veteran and a man you might see when you’re zooming down Nebraska 2 or trotting down the bike path in Tierra Park or cycling past Beal Slough.
He’s 72. A father of two. A man suffering from a variety of ills related to his exposure to Agent Orange decades ago.
It helps him to keep moving. (That’s what his real doctor advised: Physical activity and fresh air.)
It’s his best medicine, Ray said last week, home on the Fourth of July.
That’s why he planted all those flowers beneath the city’s electrical towers — three so far.
One in Tierra Park near 27th Street and the highway. Two more just east of the ballfield on 40th.
The flowers that sent Lincoln jogger Joan Roberts to her computer to type a letter to the editor recently: Walking, running or biking down the Boosalis bike path along Hwy 2, you will notice the large power poles but look under those poles. You will see the flowers, in red, white and blue that Ray has voluntarily planted … He doesn’t want praise or help with the expense; he’s just doing this to make our paths beautiful, which he has certainly done. Thank you Ray for your service not only to our country but to our city; you are an inspiration!
“He’s such a great guy,” Roberts said Friday. “I use the bike trail all the time and I had noticed the flowers and finally one day he was there the same time I was.”
She stopped. He told her his story. She told him her husband had spent 20 years in the Nebraska National Guard.
Ray tipped his hat to her husband’s service. Then Roberts ran home and got her car and came back with cash to help fund more flowers, but Ray refused.
“He just wants to do this,” she says. “This is his deal.”
Ray wants to fly under the radar. (That’s why his last name isn’t in the paper.)
He doesn’t want credit for the flowers, but he knows people notice them. Strangers honk and wave. Walkers and runners flash him a thumbs-up. (Commuters call the paper and say: Find out about the flower guy.)
Credit LES, he says. Credit Lincoln Parks and Rec.
“I couldn’t have done this without their support.”
He didn’t set out to be the Rogue Flower Man, Ray says.
“I started volunteering down there, just to pick up trash.”
He collected garbage, pulled weeds, watched the world go by.
One day, he noticed that LES workers were clearing out vegetation — volunteer trees and weeds — from beneath the legs of the 25-foot-by-25-foot towers near Tierra Park. He knew enough about plants to know the thistles would soon take over.
So he made a suggestion: How about we put down some mulch?
And: How about flowers? I’ll plant them.
And: I’ll water them until they take root.
That’s what he’s been doing for three years now. The city provided compost and mulch. Ray used it to prep the beds and then he planted.
And he planted.
He’s out most days, pulling a trailer on his SUV, filling a 150-gallon tank with water to keep the perennials alive.
“Ray just started out as someone who wanted to volunteer for Parks and Rec,” said Shawn Quinn, the department’s district park manager. “The amount he volunteered just kind of morphed into a full-time job.”
As low-key as Ray tries to keep things, Quinn says, people take note.
“He wanted everything to be anonymous,” Quinn says. “But everyone was like, 'Who is this?' Now, the people of the neighborhood have gotten to know him.”
They like the flower man. They thank him.
Ray is a plus for the parks department, too, Quinn said.
“Those are places we can’t get to with our big mowers.”
And besides, those flowers? “They’re pleasing to look at.”
The Tierra bed is filled with orange and yellow cannas, blue salvia, daisies and colorful pops of petunias. (Recently, Ray planted caster beans. It’s too soon to see how they’ll fare.)
The two beds along the Boosalis Trail have a patriotic vibe, with rows of flowers in white, red and blue — or as close to blue as you can get in the horticultural world. (Daisies, Arizona blanket flowers and balloon flowers, respectively.)
Home Depot gives him a discount. Someone offered up red bee balm for two of the tower’s corners. Someone else suggested purple butterfly bushes in the opposite corners. (In honor of Purple Heart recipients, Ray says, and all service members.)
“It was just intended to take the boredom out of the bottom of the towers,” Ray says. “But it touches people.”
And that’s a bonus for the veteran who is simply following his doctor’s advice.
“It’s great therapy for me. I go to see Dr. Tierra and Dr. Beal and I feel better.”