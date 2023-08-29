Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a news conference on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. Rhule said Arik Gilbert's arrest for his alleged role in a break-in at a vape and liquor shop was "really sad for him." Read the full story.
During a Tuesday morning press conference, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke of his disappointment in tight end Arik Gilbert's arrest for his alleged role in a break-in at a vape and liquor shop.
“Obviously really disappointed, really sad for him,” Rhule said. “When we took Arik we knew we had good people to help us with some issues he’s dealing with in his life and they were really proud of the job he’s done in the spring and summer. … (We’re) sad and disappointed for him and his family.”