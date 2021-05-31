Veterans honored with flowers and flags

With flowers and flags and a colorful balloon launch at the end, Lincoln on Monday saluted fallen veterans on a solemn, but celebratory Memorial Day.

Veterans and their families, some bringing flowers and toting their own lawn chairs, dominated the crowd of several hundred that gathered at Wyuka Cemetery for the annual observance that was interrupted last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flags hung virtually motionless on a calm morning and a light, gentle drizzle fell during most of the ceremony, which was attended by a host of veterans wearing identifying service caps and jackets.

There were the families of those being honored, a sprinkling of children and grandchildren, along with some solitary figures, most of them older.

"We must continue to recognize those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth "Joe" Brownell, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's military and veterans success center.

"And we need to always honor those who carry on when family members are no longer with us."

Girl Scouts from Troop 20568 placed roses on each grave at the Grand Army of the Republic Circle at Wyuka, all of which already had been decorated with a small American flag.