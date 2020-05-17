'Very few limits except your imagination' — Lincoln man creates elaborate origami

Then a friend wanted him to make centerpieces for a wedding.

Frain worked about six hours a day for a month and made 130 balls out of navy and patterned paper and some thick with glitter.

“Not only were my hands covered but I had it just about everywhere possible,” he said. “I’d stand up and a half a pound of glitter would fall off of me.”

When he was done, his origami creations decorated tables and the cake in a reception room at Wilderness Ridge. When it was over, the bride and groom gave them away as favors.

Seeing his work decorate that room was something.

“It was pretty incredible. I was kind of trying to comprehend it and make sense of it,” he said. “Going from making some things for mom’s school friends or P.E.O. sisters, to sitting in a Wilderness Ridge ballroom. It’s the first time in history that place has been decorated with origami. I was still trying to figure out if it was real.”

It was real, and because the couple insisted on paying him, it sparked the beginning of a fledgling business for the young man with a passion for folding paper into beautiful creations.