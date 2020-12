Vape product sales in Lincoln to minors rise in 2020

Sales of e-cigarettes and nicotine products to minors continued to rise in 2020, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The percentage of vape product sales to minors during compliance checks in 2020 rose to 13.5%, almost double the 7.25% recorded in 2019. There was also a 1.5% increase in sales of other tobacco products to minors.

Effective Oct. 1, the Nebraska Legislature changed state law to raise the legal age to possess tobacco and vapor products to 21 from 19.

The Health Department works with the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to identify stores that have been making illicit sales, which could include an adult buying vape products for a minor.

“We know youth get most of their vapor and tobacco products from social sources," said Capt. Mike Peschong of the sheriff's office. "We urge everyone to be diligent and to not provide products to youth under 21.”

In 2020, officials had youth volunteers make 321 attempts to purchase tobacco and vapor products from convenience stores, tobacco shops and vapor shops.