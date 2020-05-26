You are the owner of this article.
Vandals target Wilderness Park trees
Vandals target Wilderness Park trees

Wilderness Trees

City crews have painted over about 20 pieces of graffiti on trees in Wilderness Park -- including a swastika.

 Courtesy photo

City parks officials are investigating a recent rash of graffiti painted on trees near the northern edge of Wilderness Park.

It’s unclear how many trees were tagged, or when, but Sara Hartzell of the Parks and Recreation Department said a city staffer has covered up about 20 spray paintings.

“It’s right along the trail,” she said. “It looks like it was opportunistic.”

The vandalism appears to be centered in the Epworth Park portion of Wilderness Park, just south of First and Calvert streets. And it started more innocently — random letters and flowers painted on trees beginning about six weeks ago, she said — before devolving into pictures of male anatomy and at least one swastika in the past couple of weeks.

Neither level of graffiti is acceptable, said Lynn Johnson, the city’s parks director. “It’s very difficult to remove paint or cover over paint on trees. And when we get a symbol of a swastika ... that obviously raises a concern.”

But parks employees are taking care of them, and he urged Wilderness Park visitors to not try to cover the graffiti themselves.

Still, the paint poses a challenge to city crews, Hartzell said. Trees aren’t like concrete, where you can scrub or scrape it off.

“It’s tough to get off. You can try to chip the bark off, which isn’t good for the tree, or you can paint over it, which isn’t great either,” she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

