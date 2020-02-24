VA hosting town hall on March 5 in Lincoln

Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will host a veterans town hall at 6:30 p.m. on March 5 at the Lincoln VA Medical Clinic auditorium, 600 S. 70th St.

Among the topics to be discussed are the implementation of the VA's new Mission Act and an infrastructure update on the system's various hospitals and clinics, including Lincoln's new community-based outpatient clinic under construction. It will also cover topics including the organization's ongoing whole health initiatives, veteran suicide prevention efforts and its newly implemented Veterans Transportation Service.

The town hall is designed to promote feedback from veterans, their family members and other beneficiaries. Input is also welcome from veteran service groups, nongovernmental organizations and other community partners.

Following the meeting, representatives from various VA programs will be available for those veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system.

