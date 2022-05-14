US Attorney plans to retire after 40 years of service in Nebraska

Longtime Nebraska prosecutor Jan Sharp on Friday announced his plans to retire.

Sharp served as a prosecutor in Nebraska for 40 years and intends to step down as interim Nebraska U.S. Attorney at the end of this month.

He held multiple positions throughout his career, including Criminal Chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office for 17 years and First Assistant U.S. Attorney. He was appointed acting U.S. Attorney in 2021 following the resignation of Joe Kelly.

Sharp graduated with distinction from the University Of Nebraska College of Law in 1982, beginning his career serving as a Deputy Lancaster County Attorney for six years.

Throughout his career, he worked on a variety of cases, including white-collar crime, political corruption, drug trafficking and civil rights violations.

"As I leave, I truly believe that during my tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I held the best job in the legal profession," Sharp said in a news release. "Working with people dedicated to making our communities safer is a privilege and I leave with the utmost admiration for the professionals who continue to carry out the mission.”

Sharp's successor will be appointed by the U.S. District Court.

