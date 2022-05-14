US Attorney plans to retire after 40 years of service in Nebraska

Longtime Nebraska prosecutor Jan Sharp on Friday announced his plans to retire.
Sharp served as a prosecutor in Nebraska for 40 years and intends to step down as interim Nebraska U.S. Attorney at the end of this month.
He held multiple positions throughout his career, including Criminal Chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office for 17 years and First Assistant U.S. Attorney. He was appointed acting U.S. Attorney in 2021 following the resignation of Joe Kelly.
Sharp graduated with distinction from the University Of Nebraska College of Law in 1982, beginning his career serving as a Deputy Lancaster County Attorney for six years.
Throughout his career, he worked on a variety of cases, including white-collar crime, political corruption, drug trafficking and civil rights violations.
"As I leave, I truly believe that during my tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I held the best job in the legal profession," Sharp said in a news release. "Working with people dedicated to making our communities safer is a privilege and I leave with the utmost admiration for the professionals who continue to carry out the mission.”
Sharp's successor will be appointed by the U.S. District Court.
Top Journal Star photos for May
Lincoln East players celebrate as they see the district championship plaque after defeating Omaha Westside during the District A-4 baseball final at Den Hartog Field, Saturday, May 7, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dee and Ronald Baddorf (from left) scratch Lucy, their mini-pig, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Baddorfs are hoping the Lincoln City Council will approve a waiver so they can keep Lucy at their Lincoln home. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Juju Tyner (center, in green) holds a sign in support of Roe vs. Wade as she joined others in a pro-abortion rights rally on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the north steps of the Capitol. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Crete players celebrate after a goal in the 20th minute by Osvin Garcia Velasquez (second from left) during the B-5 district championship Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Waverly. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Husker dugout erupts in cheers as Sydney Gray (bottom) reaches home plate after scoring the second solo home run of the fifth inning against Indiana, Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Bowlin Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A crowd of supporters cheer on Jim Pillen as he takes the stage during an election night party at the Embassy Suites, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Tim Brox fills out his voting ballot at the Redeemer Lutheran Church offices, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Paige Poppe (13) and Columbus’ Liberty Larsen battle to head the ball during the girls A-5 district championship game, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Seacrest Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Supporters of Donald Trump blow kisses, give cheers and vie for position as Trump takes the stage during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday, May 1, 2022, near Greenwood. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Runners make their way through the final stretch of the 2022 Lincoln Marathon Sunday, May 1, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Midland’s Matt Ross dives but misses the ball hit by a Doane hitter during a GPAC Tournament game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Crete. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln East's Elijah Jobst (8) blocks a shot by Lincoln Southwest's Lane Kruse (16) during a Class A boys state soccer first-round match Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Lilly Talley (left) and doubles partner Lily Rippeteau celebrate a point in the No. 2 doubles finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Woods Tennis Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Exterior of a Ford TRIPI-Motor 5-AT, seen on Thursday, May 5, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jesse Chartier (left) embraces with teammate Kayma Carpenter after losing to Lincoln Southwest in a Class A girls state soccer first-round match, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate the goal by Jillian Lane (third from left) with Lincoln East's Page Monson reacting in the background during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The Omaha Bryan boys soccer team celebrates its District A-7 boys championship win over Lincoln Southeast, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Omaha Bryan High School. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Alex Kosmicki (23) dribbles to the goal as Papillion-La Vista South’s Jenasy Schultz (1) goes for the save during the girls A-4 district championship game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Seacrest Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.