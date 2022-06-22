US 77 to close during overnight hours for South Beltway work

Work on the west interchange of the South Beltway will force all traffic off U.S. 77 during overnight hours this weekend.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said it will close all lanes of U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln at 9 p.m. Sunday, with traffic to resume at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The detour route will follow Saltillo Road, South 54th Street and Roca Road. Anyone traveling those routes while U.S. 77 is closed should use extra caution.

Earlier this month, construction officials said paving is complete on 53% of the South Beltway. The 11-mile route is to open in May of next year.

