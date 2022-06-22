 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert topical

US 77 to close during overnight hours for South Beltway work

  • 0

The Lincoln South Beltway is a 4-lane freeway under construction near the city of Lincoln, NE. It will eventually link US Highway 77 in the west and Nebraska Highway 2 in the east. The project is being built by Hawkins construction and is being substantially funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Construction began in March of 2020, and is scheduled to be open to traffic in April of 2023. In this video, you can see that traffic has been diverted onto the new Saltillo Road bridge over US-77. Additionally, US-77 traffic has been diverted onto the permanent southbound lanes. The 54th Street bridge has also been opened to traffic, and the bridge decks at 27th St and Nebraska Parkway have been poured!

I am not in any way officially involved with the project. I am only making these videos for fun and public education.

Music used in this video courtesy of the Youtube Audio Library.

Thanks a lot for watching. If you want to see more of these updates, feel free to subscribe!

#Lincoln #SouthBeltway #Construction

Contact:

Email: lincolnsouthbeltway@gmail.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thefourfoot?fan_landing=true

Work on the west interchange of the South Beltway will force all traffic off U.S. 77 during overnight hours this weekend.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said it will close all lanes of U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln at 9 p.m. Sunday, with traffic to resume at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

South Beltway closing, 6.26.22

The detour route will follow Saltillo Road, South 54th Street and Roca Road. Anyone traveling those routes while U.S. 77 is closed should use extra caution.

Earlier this month, construction officials said paving is complete on 53% of the South Beltway. The 11-mile route is to open in May of next year.

70th Street link to Saltillo Road to close for several months
Watch now: More than half paved, Lincoln's South Beltway set to open in less than a year
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ecuador protests over rising living costs turn deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News