Urban jungle: Student project at saline wetland chronicles the animals among us

She likes to get set up long before first light, while most of the nearby city is still sleeping.

Brooke Talbott unpacks her camera and climbs into her blind to wait — for two hours, three hours, sometimes four — and to watch, for something to stir at Marsh Wren, a 150-acre saline wetland along Salt Creek.

“I go out there and freeze my toes off,” she said. “But I come back with some really cool experiences.”

In three years, her cameras have captured coyotes and cormorants, mink and blue herons, opossums and pelicans. Skunks, snow geese, deer, ducks and an army of raccoons.

Bobcats are close, too. She’s found their scat and their tracks. “It’s the one I’ve been chasing. That’s the unicorn I want to see.”

Talbott returns to Marsh Wren week after week — her personal camera supported by 10 trail and time-lapse cameras — but it’s a short trip.

The graduate student barely has to leave the city limits.

* * *

Talbott’s time at Marsh Wren should give her a master’s degree at the end of next summer.