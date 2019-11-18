For the first time in nearly two decades, Animal Farm won’t be on ninth graders’ reading lists in their Lincoln Public Schools’ English classes.
Instead of George Orwell’s classic dystopian fable and political satire, students will study more contemporary works, coming-of-age stories that tackle tough issues such as suicide and mental illness.
Some will read the young adult version of late-night television host Trevor Noah’s memoir of growing up half white, half black in South Africa under and after apartheid. Others will read Tara Westover’s “Educated,” which topped the bestseller list just last year.
The new books are part of an updated English curriculum — the first revision in more than 15 years.
Over the years, teachers chose their own books — approved by district officials — and that meant the books students read differed from school to school.
“We had a wide variety of novels used,” said LPS Secondary English Language Arts Curriculum Specialist Mindy Murphy. “There wasn’t the same consistency across buildings we knew we needed.”
There were some longtime regulars and classics: Orwell and Shakespeare, Homer and Austen as well as more contemporary works including Judith Guest’s “Ordinary People,” and Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carried” about O'Brien's experiences in the Vietnam War.
But district officials wanted to revamp the curriculum not only so it would be more consistent from school to school but to make the content more rigorous and better aligned with the state standards.
The revision also included a new writing program first used by Lincoln East teachers and now part of the district curriculum. It encourages students to look at issues from different perspectives to reach a conclusion — rather than setting up an argument as just two opposing views — and allows students to experiment and change their minds.
“They own the writing,” said Bill Dimon, chair of East High’s English department. “They don’t copy an organizational pattern, (which leads to) a richer conversation about writing, which is really cool.”
Freshman English classes now also use literature circles, in which students discuss the book in small groups. The circles encourage students who might not speak up during the whole class discussion to contribute, Murphy said, and allows students to discuss topics important to them.
The curriculum includes teaching other skills: grammar and sentence construction, punctuation and elements of writing such as voice, tone and audience. And educators say it’s easier to get students to work on those skills if they like what they’re reading.
“The hope is if they’re dealing with high-interest topics they’ll be more willing to do the more academic work,” said Derek Funk, an East High English teacher.
And so district officials pulled together a committee of teachers from all schools who teach general education, gifted, special education and English Language Learners.
It was a big task: they reviewed more than 20 books for both regular and differentiated (advanced) freshman English.
High school students must take 30 credit hours of English to graduate. So in addition to the required freshman and sophomore English, students can take a variety of electives that cover a host of other literature. Two years ago, the district revised the sophomore English course.
The committee read critically acclaimed contemporary popular young adult novels, poured over reviews and sites like Common Sense Media and Goodreads and researched recommendations from national educator organizations, Murphy said.
In the end, the fiction selections had a mental health theme. Picking that theme wasn’t intentional, but many of the best young adult novels dealt with such topics, said Funk, a member of the committee.
Their fiction selections included four books — two each for regular and differentiated classes. They include young protagonists who have attempted suicide, or have parents who have, and characters who struggle with mental illness.
They are important themes — issues many students deal with in their daily lives and major societal concerns that are important to study, dealing with them head-on, within the safe confines of a classroom, Murphy said.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is more beneficial to talk about these issues and how someone has worked through them rather than pretend they don’t exist,” she said.
It’s a balance.
“We want to expose them to literature that shows how the protagonist was able to move through traumatic events but not so overt that it’s off-putting and takes away from the learning. It’s not easy.”
The literature may be new this year, but books dealing with tough subjects have always been a part of the English curriculum. Suicide features prominently in Shakespeare’s work, for instance.
“Romeo and Juliet (includes the subject of suicide) too, and nobody questions the Bard,” Dimon said. “I think not talking about it can be more dangerous than talking about it.”
For years Lincoln East students read a memoir called “First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers,” by Loung Ung, a childhood survivor of the Cambodian genocide under the Pol Pot regime.
For the first time this fall, students in Lauren Funk’s differentiated English class are reading “Educated: A Memoir,” the story of a young woman who grew up in the mountains of Idaho, isolated from mainstream society by her survivalist parents.
The book delves into mental illness, extremism and includes disturbing scenes of abuse, but also chronicles how education broadened the author's view of the world and allowed her to escape the abuse. Although she did not go to school until she was 17, she earned a doctorate from Cambridge and a fellowship from Harvard.
Preparation is vital, said Funk, who prepares packets for students that help structure the small group discussions.
And she discusses issues that will come up, and let students know when there will difficult scenes that might be upsetting.
“You have to do the legwork initially,” said Funk. “Reading is such a reflective practice but you have to teach those skills.”
She also loops in counselors and pays attention to the student discussions.
“You’re on high alert during those units,” she said. “As long as you do front-loading with thoughtfulness and intention, I think it’s a powerful experience.”
Dimon, East’s English department chair, said he loves the new curriculum, but because it's new, teachers are still figuring out pacing, and what does and doesn't work.
A new textbook adds additional reading selections from a wide array of authors and at a variety of reading levels — from Sherman Alexie and Edgar Allen Poe to Ta-Nehisi Coates, Leonard Pitts and Mark Twain.
And the new list of books still includes a couple of classics: Homer’s "Odyssey," and "Romeo and Juliet." There’s also a poetry unit.
Dimon said he’d like to see a better balance of traditional books, and district officials are considering adding more books in coming years.
Lauren Funk was excited about teaching “Educated” — the first of the new books read this year. She thinks it gives her students a broader view of life, helps them consider that education is more than just sitting in a classroom.
She thinks a quote by John Dewey that Westover includes at the beginning of the book does a good job of articulating the theme that plays out her story, a good lesson for students just starting high school.
“I believe, finally, that education must be conceived as a continuous reconstruction of experience; that the process and the goal of education are one and the same thing.”