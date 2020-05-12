You are the owner of this article.
Updated list of restaurants, retail and service businesses that have reopened in Lincoln
From the May 11 recap: Southeast Nebraska news you may have missed today series
Lincoln Reopening

Eric Post, owner of The Normandy, serves customers Jane Williams (center) and Keith Larsen on the first day of dine-in service returning in Lancaster County on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The following is the list of businesses in Lincoln that we know have reopened as directed health measure restrictions are being loosened. Let us know at calendars@journalstar.com.

Restaurants (dine-in)

Alchemy in the Haymarket — 4 p.m.-midnight, Tuesday-Saturday, 140 N. 8th St. 

Big Red Restaurant: East location — 8933 Andermatt Avenue. Website: bigredrestaurantandsportsbar.com/lincoln-east.

* Brewsky's — 201 N. 8th St.; 1602 S. St.; also 2662 Cornhusker Highway. 

* Carmela's — May 11-17, open at 5 p.m.; beginning May 18, back to normal hours serving lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; serving dinner 5-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; serving brunch 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; serving dinner 5-9 p.m. Sunday, 70th and Pioneers Blvd.

Chili's Restaurants — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily, open for dining in. 

The Garage Sports Bar — 5551 S. 48th St. Website: Garagebarandgrilllincoln.com

* Good Evans — 6891 A St. Clock Tower Shopping Center. Website: goodevans.com.

* Granite City — 6100 O St. Gateway Mall.

* HF Crave — 48th and Holdrege.

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q — 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 3210 Cornhusker Highway.

* Normandy — 17th and Van Dorn.

* Olive Garden — Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.

* Penelope's Lil' Cafe — 48th and Pioneers Blvd.

Pho Factory — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 940 N. 26th St. 402-261-3213 or 402-770-0679.

Press Box — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, dine-in, carryout and curbside available, 5601 S. 56th St. 

* Risky's Sports Bar & Grill — 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 4680 Leighton St. 

* Rocket Fizz Candy Store — 2900 Pine Lake Rd Suite F. Website: Rocketfizz.com

* Rosie's Sports Bar and Grill — 1501 Center Park Road.

Scoops Ice Cream Shop — 1-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 2840 S. 70th St. 

* Spikes Beach Bar and Grille — 2300 Judson St., 402-477-1175.

Stauffer's Cafe & Pie Shoppe — 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday, 5600 S. 48th St.   

Tam O'Shanter — 8  a.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. Sundays, open for breakfast. 

Tanner's Bar & Grill — open at 11 a.m. Monday-Sunday, open for dine-in and takeout, 8600 S. 30th St. Website: tannersbarandgrill.com/location/lincoln-at-yankee-hill, 402-261-5409.

Tavern 180 — open at 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday, located at South 30th and Crescent Drive, south of Yankee Hill Road, 402-904-4185.

The Coffee House — 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 1324 P St. Currently you can walk-in, call or email. Website: Thecoffehouselnk.com.

* Village Inn — 27th and Pine Lake; also 66th and O St. 

Watering Hole — All three locations are open for business: 1321 O St; 1550 S. Coddington St; also 8300 Northwoods Drive. 

Events

Haymarket Farmer's Market — 8 a.m.-noon. May 16. Rain or shine, crafts, produce, food and fun, 7th and Canopy streets.

Nebraska State Capitol — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays, 1445 K St. 

Retail

* Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Sunday, 6100 O St. shoppinggatewaymall.com.

Gordman's — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Opening May 15 for a liquidation sale, 5050 N. 27th St. 

Hobbygtown USA Pioneer Woods — 4107 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 108. 

Hobbytown USA Town & Country — 3255 cornhusker Highway, Suite 300. 

Nebraska Diamond — 10 a.m.-5 p.m Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 1248 O St. Website: nediamond.com.

Toys From the Past — noon-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 3219 S. 13th St., 402-261-4755.

Services

Berry Law Firm — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 6940 O St., 402-704-8147. Website: Jsberrylaw.com

Bliss Nail Spa — 7811 Pioneers Blvd., Suite 103. Please call for an appointment at 531-500-4167.

Campbells's Nursery — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Two locations: at 40th and Normal, 402-483-7891; also 56th and Pine Lake Road, 402-423-1133.

* Cost Cutters in Walmart Supercenter — 8700 Andermatt Drive 

* Cost Cutters in Walmart Supercenter — opening May 12, 4700 N. 27th St,

* Cost Cutters in Yankee Ridge — opening May 12, 3900 Yankee Hill Road #107

* Cost Cutters in Lenox Plaza — opening May 12, 4500 S. 70th St. #108

* Cost Cutters in Belmont Shopping Center — opening May 14, 2601 N 11th St.

* Cost Cutters on 16th and South — opening May 15, 1606 South St.

* Cost Cutters on The shoppes on Piedmont — opening May 16, 1265 S Cotner Blvd.

* Crawford Law Offices — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 135 Lakewood Drive. 

Salon Deja Vu —  9 a.m.7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday;  8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 4-6 p.m. Saturday, 1681 Van Dorn, 402-421-6868

* Salon Deja Vu on "A" — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 402-261-9447.

* Supercuts in Coddington Market — opening May 11, 1550 S Coddington Ave. 

* Supercuts on 84th and Holdrege — opening May 11, 8222 Holdrege St.

* Supercuts in Andermatt Plaza— opening May 14, 8600 Andermatt Drive, Suite 4.

Supercuts in Southwood Shopping Center — opeing May 15, 5609 S. 27th St. 

* Supercuts East Campus — opening May 16, 3535 Holdrege St., Suite 120.

* Supercuts in the Highlands — opening May 16, 4811 N.W. 1st St., Suite 3.

Sweet Jane A Salon — 17th and O streets; masks required; $2 sanitation and protective-equipment fee.

Westview Bed & Breakfast — Five-room capacity, less than 10 guests are allowed to stay at a time, 402-470-6000, 7000 N.W. 27th St. Westviewbb.com.

Grocery store hours

Aldi — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 8350 O St. Aldi.us.

Canopy Street Market —7 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 402-413-0909, 140 Canopy St. Canopystreetmarket.com.

Hy-Vee — 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Sunday, reserving one hour of shopping time prior to opening time, each day for customers considered “high-risk.” Hy-vee.com.

Gyms, Parks and Recreation 

* Belmont Community Center — Opening May 26 for the summer child care program for kids going into kindergarten-5th grade. Website: belmontcommunitycenter.org.

Pioneers Park Nature Center and the Prairie Building — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors can enjoy the Prairie Building. The Pioneers Park Nature Center is a 668-acre wildlife sanctuary that includes over eight miles of hiking trails and two visitor buildings. The Nature Center is open to the public with some changes to hours and access due to the pandemic and maintenance projects. All prairie trails are open from dawn to dusk. The fragile wetland and woodland trails, which are gated, are closed to the public for maintenance. The loop that extends past the parking lot is closed for construction of a new education building. The Chet Ager Building, in the woodland area, is closed.

