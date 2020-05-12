Updated list of restaurants, retail and service businesses that have reopened in Lincoln

Gyms, Parks and Recreation

* Pioneers Park Nature Center and the Prairie Building — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors can enjoy the Prairie Building. The Pioneers Park Nature Center is a 668-acre wildlife sanctuary that includes over eight miles of hiking trails and two visitor buildings. The Nature Center is open to the public with some changes to hours and access due to the pandemic and maintenance projects. All prairie trails are open from dawn to dusk. The fragile wetland and woodland trails, which are gated, are closed to the public for maintenance. The loop that extends past the parking lot is closed for construction of a new education building. The Chet Ager Building, in the woodland area, is closed.