Updated list of closings, cancellations, postponements and announcements of modified hours of operation in the Lincoln area

* Lincoln Track Club — Due to the Center of Disease Control, there are restrictions on events for the next eight weeks. The following events are canceled: May 2, Mayor's Run; May 3, Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon.

* Lincoln Vision Center — is temporarily closing the office at 651 N. 56th St. The team will be contacting patients who are scheduled for routine eye exams during the next couple weeks to cancel appointments. Once the office reopens, the team will contact you to reschedule appointments. The team will continue to take emergency calls and reach out to patients scheduled for other types of visits, determining whether y appointments will be cancelled, or if other arrangements need to be made. Call Monday-Friday during the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 402-466-0165 or after hours 402-580-4856.